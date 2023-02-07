



Having been criticised for not doing enough to help those in need in the town, Torrevieja Council will award a new contract for the delivery of batches of food supplies and basic hygiene products to people in vulnerable situations.

This new program for the delivery of batches of basic products will involve an investment of 1,039,593 euro, which will be used to distribute a total of 22,500 batches in one year. Broken down, 15,000 lots of food and 7,500 lots of hygiene and cleaning products will be awarded.

The contract is divided into a total of five lots, with the proposed companies being Juan Fornés Fornés SA for numbers 1 and 4 of non-perishable food and bakery. For lot 2 of fresh products, Central Logística Campos Leiva SL. Number 3, fruit and vegetable, for the Torrevieja company Gabriel Vicente Martínez López SL. And in lot 5, the tiebreaker will be processed between the mercantile companies Muñoz Bosch SLU and Fumisan SL.

The Councillor for NGOs and Volunteers, Concha Sala, recalled that Torrevieja was a pioneer in 2020 in the creation of this emergency aid.