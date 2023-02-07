From Wednesay 8 February 2023, the use of the mask will no longer be mandatory on public transport in the Valencia region, as in the rest of Spain, so that users of the metro, tram, Metrovalencia trains and buses, TRAM d’Alacant, TRAM de Castelló and Metrobus, buses and taxis, will be able to travel without the need for a face mask, which until now was essential to travel. You may of course continue to wear a mask if you choose to.
This decision has been adopted by the Council of Ministers of the Government of Spain, which considers that despite the increase in Covid infections and deaths (nationally) reported last week
, the current health situation means that its use in transport is not necessary. With the publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of this resolution, scheduled for this Wednesday, February 8, this decision will become effective.
The mandatory use of the mask for users of transport dates back to May 4, 2020.
The public transports dependent on the Generalitat have been scrupulously complying with the successive opinions and regulations of the competent authorities to be applied at all times of the health crisis, which began in March 2020 and has experienced different stages, in each of them with different restrictions and obligations for the transport sector.
