



The Torrevieja Animal Shelter has extended opening hours from this week, and will now be open 365 days a year for the first time.

The Councillor for Animal Protection, Concha Sala, explained that the new schedule has been possible thanks to the configuration of the new work planning carried out by the staff of the Municipal Shelter.

The opening hours of the Torrevieja Animal Shelter, at least during the winter, is from Monday to Sunday, including holidays, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Concha Sala has highlighted the willingness of all the staff “to keep the hostel open throughout the year, something that had never happened before.” The councillor for Animal Protection has thanked this demonstrated sensitivity “so that all the people who want to go to the facilities can do so on a greater number of occasions and, above all, the volunteers who will be able to carry out their work of affection more comfortably to the animals, accompaniment and walking of the pets”.