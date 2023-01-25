



After record high temperatures in the summer, you have probably noticed that it´s been a bit nippy this week, but the Valencia Region is experiencing the coldest day in the last two years: minimums of up to -7º and maximums of no more than 12.5º

Tuesday has in fact been the coldest day in the last two years, specifically since January 11, 2021, with minimum temperatures that have dropped to -7 degrees in towns above 1,000 metres and in the highlands, and maximums that have hardly exceeded 12.5º throughout the Valencian territory, according to information from the State Agency for Meteorology (Aemet).

In fact, the highest maximums, which have never exceeded 12.5 degrees, have been recorded in Alicante (12.5º), Elche (12.5º), Llíria (12.2º), Xàtiva (11, 9º), Novelda (11.8º), Valencia (11.8º), Turís and Torreblanca (11.7º), Sagunt (11.6º), Orihuela (11.5º), Carcaixent (11.4º), Castelló de la Plana (11.2º), Benidorm (10.7º) and Miramar (10.3º).

Below 10 degrees maximum have been the towns of Bicorp (10.0º), Polinyà de Xúquer (9.9º), Segorbe, Rojales and Pego (9.8º), Xàbia (9.7º), Villena (8.4º), Ontinyent (8.2º), Utiel (7.9º), Alcoi (6.3º), Ademuz (4.2º), Vilafranca (3.1º), Morella (1.7º), Fredes (1º) and Castellfort (-0.5º). In addition, at the highest points of the territory, the mercury has been below freezing all day.