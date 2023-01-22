



Roald Hoffmann, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1981, and professor at Cornell University in New York, visited Orihuela on Friday where he met the mayor and many of the city’s councillors.

Hoffmann also visited the Miguel Hernández Museum and the Santo Domingo school after which he went to the Marqués de Arneva Palace, the seat of the City Council, where he signed the Book of Honours.

The Nobel Prize winner came to Orihuela to present the translation of his collection of poems “Los hombres y las moleculas”, with which the Department of Education collaborated.

Hoffmann was also able to visit the Jesús Carnicer Science Didactic Museum and the campus of the Higher Polytechnic School of Orihuela (EPSO).

The mayor said that she has obtained 100 copies of Hoffmann’s collection of poems that will be distributed by local schools.

Roald Hoffman received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1981 for his work applying quantum mechanical theories to predict the course of chemical reactions. In the text that he has written in the Book of Honors, he has thanked “the hospitality of your people, so full of history that survives in the present” and the support of the City Council for the publication of the translation of his collection of poems.