Fito & Fitipaldis are on tour, “Teatros y Auditorios” is a journey through their music, and they are performing in Torrevieja on 11 February 2023 at the International Auditorium.

Fito & Fitipaldis is a Spanish rock band, formed in 1998 by Fito Cabrales with the intention of publishing songs which were not in the style of his other band, mixing rock, soul, swing, and other genres.