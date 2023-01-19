



Racing San Miguel’s season is ebbing towards relegation in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 after a woeful 2022-23 campaign.

“We are still struggling,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Racing were defeated 2-1 by Sax in a match of two halves ahead of the weekend’s fixtures: “In the first half, the racinguistas did not find their game and ended up conceding two goals, in the 12th and 44th minutes.

“In addition, Jefferson was sent off on the brink of half-time.

“In the second half, the team put in intensity and competed better. Sergio’s entry revitalised the team, and Sam Broadway closed the gap on 75 minutes. Racing turned to attack, but failed to score the equaliser.”