



The Department of Festivities in Orihuela has opened the registration process for those interested in running a stall at the next Medieval Market, set to take place from 3 February in the city.

Applications for stalls, terraces and taverns are now open, and can be accessed through the electronic headquarters of the town hall website, Orihuela.es, and must be submitted before 26 January.

For those not looking to run a business but are excited about attending, there will be attention given to disabled access, and to offering goods for sale for celiacs and those looking for gluten-free items.

The Orihuela Medieval Market will be held on the streets of the historic city on February 3, 4 and 5, 2023.