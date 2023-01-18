



The Council of Ministers of Spain´s national Government has approved the new Flood Risk Management Plans (PGRI) for the inter-community basins, which includes the Segura basin, with a budget of 840 million euro for the period 2022 to 2027.

From the total funds, 733 million euro are located in areas of potential and significant risk from flooding (ARPSI) within the Hydraulic Public Domain (DPH), which includes moth the Mar Menor and Vega Baja areas.

The flood dam in Tabala will see investment work, in the hope of minimising the risk of flooding in the Vega Baja area, which will also be boosted with a series of nature-based solutions, such as hydraulic corridors that will be sustainable from an environmental point of view and will filter this territory at the mouth of the Segura, providing less vulnerability to flooding.

For the Mar Menor area, an important part of this investment budget is allocated to solutions based on nature through green corridors and controlled storage areas in the municipalities of the catchment basin, as well as the renaturation of the main boulevards.

All these actions will require the maximum consensus between the administrations involved, autonomous communities and town halls with the General State Administration.

On the other hand, the remaining 107 million will be invested in the prevention and preparation of measures against intense rainfall on an annual basis, such as the maintenance of riverbeds, cleaning of boulevards or removal of sediment, among other actions.