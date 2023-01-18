



For a total of 63 administrative assistants working for Orihuela town hall, history was made this week, when they were confirmed to have a permanent job, after being employed in an “interim” capacity, which for some had been the case for a quarter of a century.

The councillor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné, presided over the official act in which one by one they signed their inauguration and took the last step they had been waiting for so long.

Boné pointed out that “it was fair to recognise them and thank them for the work they do, since they are the engine of our administration and it seemed appropriate that, in addition, they could share that moment with the rest of their colleagues.”

Likewise, the councillor reported that “it has been a very tough legislature, but one of the priority objectives for this council, for my group and for this government team has been to reduce the temporary employment of the council staff and carry out the consolidation of all positions occupied by long-term interim personnel. Now this stage ends and a new one opens: the possibility of being able to grow within the Council, to promote and develop a professional career.