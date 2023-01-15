



Specsavers Ópticas in Javea want to thank all of their generous customers, staff and local residents who got involved with their Christmas Food Collection. Thanks to their generosity, the team were able to donate 10 boxes of food to María José Costa and Elly van der Wel, representatives of Cáritas Parroquial Xabia in January.

This will help to feed the 334 families that Caritas Parroquial Ntra. Sra. De Loreto support on an ongoing basis. They provide food and help them with their individual needs, such as clothing, housing costs etc. They also run workshops to help people gain the skills they need to find work, and get out of the difficult situation that they find themselves in.

This food collection is part of Specsavers Ópticas Javea’s ongoing commitment to supporting this excellent charity. In 2022, they signed an agreement for the optician to donate one pair of glasses per month to the charity and this will continue this year.

Since then, Cáritas has been selecting someone each month who needs glasses but can’t afford them and sending them to the store. They will then have a complete eye test to check their eyes are healthy, find out the prescription they need and be able to choose a pair of frames. The lenses will then be made to their prescription and the glasses will be given to them, completely free of charge.

Store Director Isabel Fenollar explains, ‘We already offer free eye tests, to ensure everyone can have their eye health checked, but know that for families that are struggling financially, a pair of glasses can be very difficult to afford. If you have poor eyesight, this further restricts your job options and can hold you back at school. This is the last thing that these families need, which is why we have committed to give one pair of glasses to Caritas every month and allow them to allocate those to the people who are most in need of them at that time. We hope this will make things just a little bit easier for these families and are looking forward to collaborating with Caritas for a long time to come.’

María José Costa, representative of Cáritas Parroquial Xabia, added, ‘Thanks to the generous initiative of Specsavers Ópticas we are able to help those who need it most, from school children with impaired vision to women who need glasses to be able to sew. Thank you very much.’

Find out more about Cáritas and the incredible work they do on their website www.caritas.es

