



The cost of renewing a British passport is to rise next month as the government is set to raise passport fees on 2 February for all those newly applying or renewing their passport.

Standard applications will increase from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children while postal applications will rise from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.

The government insists that it does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications while the government web page says: ‘The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

‘The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

This will be the first time in five years the cost has risen the Home Office confirmed.