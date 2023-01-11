



Officers from the natural protection group of the Guardia Civil, Seprona, with the assistance of the Museum of the Sea in Santa Pola, have confirmed the recovery of three Roman ceramic amphorae from the 1st century, possibly Baetic, from the High Imperial Period.

They were found in the home of a citizen who informed the Seprona agents of the Elche Guardia Civil that, while cleaning a house that she wanted to put up for sale, she had located three large ceramic pieces in the basement that she thought might have some historical value.

Upon verifying their accurate origin and value, and giving them the appropriate destination, the Seprona agents contacted the specialists of the Museum of the Sea of ​​Santa Pola, the body in charge of the recovery, study and custody of the heritage of that city, to later be studied by experts from the University of Alicante. Now they will be cleaned and restored as much as possible, so that they can be exhibited to the public in the museum of the town of Santa Pola.

The Guardia Civil would like to remind everyone that not reporting the discovery of a piece of this type can be an infraction punishable by a fine of up to 150,000 euro. For this reason, all findings or possessions must be reported. Its commercialisation is prohibited and therefore, any transaction or legal business of any piece considered to be of high historical value lacks legal validity.