



Santa Pola town hall is the latest in a long line of beneficiaries to receive funding from the European Union, this time to the tune of 2.4 million euro towards tourism and accessibility.

The town hall has already allocated the funding to projects which will benefit the residents and visitors of the municipality alike, including the implementation of the urban drainage systems to prevent flooding, environmental restoration and renaturation of the coastline, pedestrian connections between the castle and the waterfront, sensor-powered parking areas, the creation of an interpretation and visitor reception centre in the mountains, digitisation and virtual reality projects, and the adaptation of the urban centre to meet accessibility criteria.

In short, projects that will improve the quality of life of the population of Santa Pola and its visitors, promoting the destination as an intelligent tourist municipality.

The funding has been requested on several occasions, now with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, to obtain the aid of €2,441,513.