



Los Alcázares town hall has launched a call to subsidise the preparation of the necessary documentation for plans for adapting buildings, equipment, facilities or operations in the private sphere from future flooding and climate change.

The purpose of the call is to subsidise, under an ordinary competitive bidding regime, the total or partial cost of the technical documentation: report or project and management and work certification, necessary to carry out the plans for adaptation to the risk of flooding of buildings, equipment and existing facilities or operations in the municipality of Los Alcázares, a pioneering initiative in Spain.

Eligible expenses will be considered: report/project up to €450, management and work certification up to €150, and the cost of carrying out the technical documentation, for example.

The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, explained that “more than 100 owners have already benefited from the aid that, thanks to funds from the Government of Spain, will allow them to adapt and protect their homes against torrential rains, while at the same time we continue working to make Los Alcázares a safe place against flooding.” And he adds that “now we also subsidise through the funds of the Government of Spain the technical part that was necessary to carry out the different measures and/or adaptation works since we considered that it was one of the inconveniences for the owners to decide to carry out these subsidised investments”.