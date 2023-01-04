



The Department of Infrastructure in Orihuela has announced that the start of sustainable drainage works in La Zenia will commence on Monday 9 January, following a meeting with the company contracted to carry out the 1.5-million-euro improvements.

Ángel Noguera, Councillor for Infrastructures, explained that the works will be carried out on Avenida de las Palmeras, between the junction with the N-332 and Cala Bosque, calle del Carmen, in the section between Calle Colón and Avenida de la Playa, and a section of Paseo del Mar.

Currently, Avenida de las Palmeras and Calle Colón collect a large amount of surface runoff from the rain that crosses under the bridge existing under the N-332 since the route coincides with the old trough where, naturally, the water from the rain flowed to the sea, although it would appear nobody noticed this at the time of construction.