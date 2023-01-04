



On 29th December Eric (Adapt Theatre Group president) and Jane (pantomime director) visited AFEMAR, an association and day-centre for people with mental health problems in the Mar Menor area where we were able to hand over a cheque for 1,200€ raised from our latest pantomime PINOCCHIO – PINOCHO.

We are delighted to be able to support this essential work and aim to continue in close contact with the association in the future.

AFEMAR is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation of a social nature, which was established following a study carried out in 2008 by the Region of Murcia Mental Health Federation. The study showed the evident lack of resources to care for people with Mental Health problems in the Mar Menor region. AFEMAR now goes a long way toward providing that resource