



The Valencia regional government has approved plans to construct a fourth solar power plant in Elche.

This latest green-energy development will be in the Asprella area, made up of four photovoltaic plants that will occupy almost 50 hectares, practically 500,000 square metres, to generate 31.6 MW of power.

The authority for construction has been granted and will be in addition to the ‘FV Asprillas I, II and III’ projects (with a cost of 13 million euro), promoted by subsidiaries of Pydesa Renovables, the Murcian company that is promoting about twenty of these facilities in the Camp d’Elx, with ‘FV Asprillas IV’, which it promotes together with the sector firm Solaer Holding. Together they are involved in other Elche projects, such as the 6 MW ‘Perleta III’ in the district of the same name.

Asprillas I will occupy 14.3 hectares; Asprillas II will occupy 17.3; and FV Asprillas IV, 15.2 hectares. Each of them will have a power of 9.9 MW and will be made up of 19,208 photovoltaic modules. As for Asprillas IV, it is the smallest in all areas, with a power of 1.91 MW, 3,556 photovoltaic modules and an occupied area of ​​land of 4.1 hectares.

This latest site, between the CV-851 and the CV-854, has been chosen in such a way that it does not affect the predominant area of ​​the Salinas de Santa Pola —it was one of the options, to the south of the CV-851—and two plots of scattered palm orchards and archaeological sites have been vacated.