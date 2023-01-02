



The 112 Emergency Coordination Centre has taken stock of all the emergencies they were called to during New Year’s Eve from 12:00 on December 31 to 12:00 on Sunday in Murcia.

According to a spokesman there were a total of 3,153 calls registered, of which 1,872 required some sort of intervention. Data last year was very similar (2,956 calls answered and 2,073 cases handled). However, when compared with a normal day, between 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 17, and 12:00 noon on the following day, December 18, 2,443 calls were answered with 1,591 cases requiring a presence.

Murcia was been the municipality with the most cases (810) followed by Cartagena (227) and Lorca (99).

By type of emergencies, the majority were of a health nature, with 876 cases, between emergencies and consultations. The main typologies were alcohol poisoning (65), respiratory distress (82) and trauma/fall (87).

As for the incidents related to public safety, there were 365, of which fight/riot (56), public safety/injuries (47), noise/neighbours (75), traffic accidents (40).

These figures included a man stabbed in the Murcian neighbourhood of San Andrés and two injured in Mula after being attacked with a screwdriver .

In relation to fire incidents, there were 85, of which 24 were container fires .