



The Alicante Provincial Hotel Association, La Asociación Provincial de Hoteles de Alicante (Apha), has highlighted that hotel occupancy forecasts are “very good” for the end of the year and is close to that registered in 2019, before the pandemic. In fact, some establishments will hang the ‘full’ sign this year.

This was indicated by the new president of the association, Luis Castillo, and the members of its board of directors, who have held a meeting with the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, as reported by the provincial corporation in a statement.

During the meeting, APHA has shared with the provincial leader the occupation forecasts for the end of the year. According to the data provided by more than twenty associated establishments, the last weekend of 2022 will allow the hanging of the full sign in establishments such as Hospes Amerigo, Alicante Gran Sol, La Milagrosa, Almirante, Casa Alberola Curio Collection By Hilton and SPA Porta Maris by Meliá.

In this sense, the employers have pointed out that, in the absence of last-minute reservations, the average for the city of Alicante will be 82.8 percent. For its part, Playa de San Juan will record “somewhat more moderate” figures, around 78.5%. Likewise, the provincial group is estimated to be at 83.1%. These are “very positive figures, which leave behind the bad data from 2021 and 2020 and are close to those of the last New Year’s Eve before the pandemic”, they have highlighted.

In this regard, Mazón has stressed that these good forecasts “show that the sector is doing very well”, while mentioning “the effects of inflation and the energy crisis on the profitability and employment of hospitality companies”.

The president of the provincial corporation has transferred to the new board of directors of Apha the details of the aid plan of two million euro that the provincial institution has launched to help the hotels that participate in the Imserso. These subsidies are activated due to the “little investment” of the central government in this program.