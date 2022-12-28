



The Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response (AVSRE) has allocated 340,000 euros to improve the resources of the civil protection volunteer groups and associations of the Valencian Community.

The Official publication of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV) has detailed the awarding of the subsidies that provide 300,000 euros for the acquisition of material and equipment and 40,000 euros for insurance policies for volunteer staff.

The maximum amount of each subsidy awarded will be 5,500 euros for equipment for associations and groups and 600 euros for the insurance policies of volunteer Civil Protection personnel. In total 65 detachments, including town halls and groups, will benefit from aid for equipment, and 79 from the volunteer risk insurance.