



Last Friday, the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Torrevieja, held it’s Christmas Gala in which the more than 150 gymnasts took part.

All the categories and levels of the club were represented at the event, where the exhibition was held.

The event was attended by the Councillor for Sports of Torrevieja City Council, Diana Box Alonso, who congratulated the Torrevieja Club for its magnificent sporting results this season, highlighting the “great atmosphere, the splendid participation, as well as the dedication of all the club members.”