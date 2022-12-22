



After four years of trying to get it included in the official Spanish dictionary, Elche has finally succeeded in having the word ‘palmerero’ included.

Four years ago, the plenary in Elche unanimously approved requesting the Real Academia Española (RAE) include the term “palmerero” in the official dictionary of the Spanish language.

Finally, the word has been included, meaning “Belonging or relative to the palm tree” and “Person who is dedicated to the cultivation and care of palm trees”.

Until now, the only mention was related to the term palm tree, which defined it as the person in charge of tying the palm leaves so that they do not turn green.

According to a spokesperson for Elche town hall, “this is good news for the city and a traditional trade that has been carried out in Elche since time immemorial.”