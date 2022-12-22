



The construction works of the second school in Gran Alacant will begin at the end of January and will have an execution period of 18 months.

The project, which has been presented this week by the Ministry of Education, contemplates the creation of an educational centre in the Monte Faro urbanisation with three lines with two classrooms for two-year-olds, nine classrooms for Infants and 18 for Primary.

The new centre will have capacity for 700 students and will have a dining room, library and gym, as well as classrooms for teaching support and for subjects such as music or computing.

The construction contract has now been awarded for a budget of 12.5 million euro: “For Santa Pola and Gran Alacant, the day of the Christmas lottery has been brought forward because we have been demanding this school for many years”, affirmed Loreto Serrano, mayor of Santa Pola, who added that “we need a centre that meets the needs of the area.”