



The Guardia Civil is investigating the causes of the violent death of a 77-year-old woman of Spanish nationality, and the injuries suffered by her 51-year-old son, during an event that occurred at a home in the town of Guardamar del Segura.

The alarm was raised at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday morning, warning that there was an elderly woman dead at her home in this Alicante town and her son had injuries, according to sources, who say that it was the injured man who called the emergency services to alert them of what had happened and assured that they had been victims of an assault on the house by a group of between three and four people.

The alleged assailants hit him on the head, which caused him to lose consciousness and, when he recovered it, he saw his mother already deceased and raised the alarm.

The Guardia Civil is investigating how the events occurred and is collecting evidence and preparing the report.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) dispatched emergency teams to the scene, but the medics could only confirm the death of the woman, while they attended the man due to head trauma.

The injured man has been transferred to the Torrevieja hospital in the basic life support ambulance.