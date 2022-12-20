



The procurement board of the Torrevieja City Council selected Solaris for the purchase of 32 zero and low-emission buses for the city’s new urban transport service. This new fleet of vehicles, which is envisaged to be delivered over the course of 2023, consists of six 100% electric units and 26 hybrid-powered units.

It should also be pointed out that, over the past few weeks, Solaris completed bus supplies to a further three Spanish cities, supplying models of vehicles equipped with different technologies, ranging from hybrid and electric vehicles through to compressed natural gas vehicles.

The city of Elche in Alicante unveiled the recently purchased 17 Solaris Urbino hybrid buses whereby half of its fleet of city buses are now hybrid buses; a major milestone in the city’s plans to shift towards more sustainable public transport. It is further noted that these vehicles will soon be supplemented by a further 8 new 100% electric Solaris buses, with these scheduled to arrive in Elche in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition to this, EMT Burgos adopted the decision to purchase five Urbino CNG buses, three of which are 12-metre long units, whilst the remaining two are 18-metre long articulated buses. These buses will add to a fleet of five similar vehicles which Solaris delivered in 2020.

Finally, the Catalan town of Martorell also joined the cities that are committed to decarbonisation, receiving two Solaris Urbino 8.9 LE electric buses. This model features batteries adapted for both low-power charging via a plug-in connector and for fast-charging.

In excess of 500 CAF Group buses are currently operating in various Spanish cities as a result of the supply of these new units. It is of particular significance that more than three quarters of these are zero or low emission buses. It must be pointed out that this figure will increase over the coming months as a result of major contracts entered into this year for cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Fuenlabrada and Palma de Mallorca, among others, with the units for these cities scheduled for delivery in the next few months. This confirms Solaris’ unique standing setting the pace in the European electric transport sector with the provision of the most comprehensive range of low- and zero-emission solutions.