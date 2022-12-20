



The recent event “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on the 12th December was once again a success raising money for the Cruz Roja Torrevieja.

Starting with a delicious two course Christmas lunch, followed by Quiz, spot prizes, rendition of the “Twelve Days of Christmas” with diners actively joining in and a visit from Santa himself it was destined to be a successful afternoon.

Fund raisers David and Lorraine Whitney were on hand to host the event leaving the Marina Bar team to cater for the meal in their usual proficient style.

David’s recital of a personal poem touched the hearts of many and the excellent raffle was a welcome finale to a very enjoyable afternoon.

Thanks must go to Rita, Dave and the Marina Bar team and to all those generous people who donated prizes for the event.

500 Euros worth of food will be heading to the Cruz Roja, from the money raised at this event to help the charity bring joy to those in need this Christmas.