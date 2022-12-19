



Racing relegation worries increase

Racing San Miguel go into the festive period with relegation worries increasing following a 3-1 defeat away at UE Crevillente FB A in the Valencia 1st Regional G8.

Racing are in the bottom echelons of the table in 16th spot, with just 6 points.

CFE Il-Licitana Raval defeated UD La Coca-Aspense A 4-0 to go eighth, with Aspense dropping down to 11th.

CD Cox took three points in a 1-0 victory against CF Rafal to move up to 10th place, with Rafal in 13th spot.

Guardamar promotion boost

Leaders Guardamar Soccer CD took another stride in their bid for promotion with a thumping 7-0 win against CF Popular Orihuela in the 2nd Regional Group 16.

CD Atletico San Fulgencio A took a point in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF.

CD Benijofar suffered a 2-1 home defeat against visitors Sporting Saladar.

CF United Elche A went down 4-1 against Atletico Benejuzar A. Atletico Crevillente FB A defeated Formentera CF 2-1.

CD Murada pitch ‘serious damage’ during stands construction

CD Murada have aired concerns surrounding the state of the club’s facilities – cited as already in very poor condition – amid heavy plant machinery currently being used to install stands.

“The heavy plant is causing serious damage to an already deteriorated pitch.

“This causes the discontent of all our players and rivals, as the players are in greater danger of injury.

“The Murada Sports Club only asks to have a playing field in conditions to be able to train and compete with ‘normality and guarantees’,” said a statement from the club.

The club has a number of football teams competing in the FFCV at the Campo Municipal de La Murada, which has come under criticism.

On the agenda are for improvement of lighting, stands and the playing surface for those who use the municipal facilities, including families.

Currently views are surmount surrounding the damage caused to the pitch during the installation of the new stands, with vehicle damage of the playing surface in certain areas.

“There is no access for the ambulance which has consequences on the sports performance of the players.

“Something that is negligent and which hopefully will be remitted in the near future,” said a source.