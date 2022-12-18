



SC Torrevieja hit seven in a landslide 7-1 away win at Elche Dream CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 to bag another three points to maintain top spot.

Torry’s early Christmas cracker to supporters included a hat-trick for Hucha, Omar (2), with Enrique and Cristian amongst the goals.

CF Atletico Algorfa took a point in a 1-1 home draw against CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, with Sporting’s promotion bid on track.

Pinoso CF A bagged all three points in a 2-0 away win at Alguena CF to keep in the chasing pack in third place.

Aspe UD A remain in the top four after defeating lowly Sporting Dolores CF 2-0. CD Montesinos defeated UDF Sax 2-1 at the Municipal Stadium.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 Callosa Deportivo CF A hit four to net all three points in a 4-1 win against Bigastro CF to boost promotion aims. CF Sporting Albatera defeated CD Horadada 4-0.