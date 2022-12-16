



The general public have been left shocked following the attack on a fragile lady in broad daylight in San Luis.

The lady, who received hospital treatment for injuries, including a broken wrist, was attacked on December 12 after shopping at the supermarket in San Luis, cited as Mercadona. She had left the store with a shopping trolley and headed towards Calle Caravaca.

As she turned into Calle Camas a car stopped in front of her – a man jumped out and pushed her to the ground. He then attempted to wrench her handbag from her shoulder. At the time of the incident the area was quiet, and no members of the public heard her screams.

Determined, the lady would not give up her handbag – and the attacker proceeded to hit her, then left. An unnamed Spanish gentleman found her on the floor and took her home: “I took her to the salud for initial treatment, then La Loma for an x-ray.

“Then onto the hospital for further treatment, where she had stitches in her chin after sustaining many bruises on her face and back. Her wrist is badly broken,” he said.

The thief is believed to have seen her leaving the store and followed her, until she was in a quiet area.

A spokesperson for the police warned the public to be aware when shopping, especially if you are on your own. Keep your handbag and purse under your coat, so they are not easy to steal. Also try not to go into quiet areas alone.

Amongst warnings highlighting the incident included the Torreveija North Information Watch site.

Mercadona have CCTV in their car parks and ongoing observations are continuing to gain information.