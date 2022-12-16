



CD Murada teenager Kira Tiscar Ramírez has been selected by the Valencian Valenta sub12 team following impressive displays in the club’s Juvenile Group.

Kira went to Villajoyosa to make her debut training session and meet up with her Valencia Valenta sub12 teammates.

“Kira became the first player from Club Deportivo Murada to be called up to the Valencian Soccer Team.

“She has rewards for her effort, illusion and work for wanting to improve day-by-day to be a better person and footballer.

“A good example to follow for other boys and girls, if you believe and work, you can,” said a CD Murada statement.