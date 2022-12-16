



On Tuesday, 13th December, local Freemason’s Lodge, Arenal Deportiva Number 65 held their annual “Carols By Candlelight concert at the ever popular Satari’s restaurant in Moraira. For once maestro Abi was not in attendance, as he had a previous football appointment in Qatar. However, good friend Zia made every effort to ensure the evening went well – and it did.

More than seventy Masons, partners and invited guests arrived for an excellent meal, a fun packed and somewhat exuberant carol singing session and to add some Christmas cheer a charity raffle which raised four hundred and eighty euros. A generous and anonymous doner added a further twenty euros to make the round five hundred. This will be donated to the Worshipful Master’s chosen charity for this year the Raquel Paya Special Needs Children’s School at a later date. Worshipful Master, WBro Peter Johnson, has chosen this worthy cause as one of his main charities for the year, and has supported them for many years. He hopes to continue to do so in the years to come.

The Carol Concert was led by popular local DJ Darrell Clayton who agreed to hold this for meeting free, in order to raise as much money as possible for the charity. The money was raised by holding a grand charity raffle. This too was also cost free as all gifts were generously donated by the Freemasons themselves.

This concert has now been running for several years and has become increasingly popular year on year. We are looking forward to the next one with grateful thanks to all those involved in organising and running the concert along with all those who gave up their time, and money, to support us.

If you would like to become a Freemason please contact us on the email address below or scan the QR code.

WBro William G Turney ProvGCO

Communications Officer,

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia