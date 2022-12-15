



The Salt Church based in Los Montesinos welcomed hundreds of people for their 2022 Christmas Carol Service.

“Welcome to you all for attending the Salt Church Christmas Carol service this year, it’s nice to see so many people here,” said pastor Chris Knight.

The service included a plethora of carols, including Silent Knight, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Hark The Herald Angels Sing, Joy To The World, and 12 Days Of Christmas.

It’s apt that the word SALT appears in the Bible around 35 times. Jesus said to His Disciples: “You are the SALT of the earth”. Matthew 5:13.

After the service at Calle Daya Nueva 12, Poligono Indus. Levante II, attendees enjoyed mince pies and hot drinks.