



Torrevieja firefighters had to rescue a man from an overturned vehicle on the Orihuela Costa on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred on the N-332 coastal road, in the area of Avenida California,

According to the Provincial Fire Consortium, the vehicle overturned when it collided with a curb on the road, and of the two occupants, the driver was able to get out but the passenger, a 73-year-old man, was trapped by his feet and the firefighters had to help him out from the rear of the vehicle.

Both a paramedic SAMU ambulance, and a basic live support vehicle, SVB, were mobilised to the area, along with various rescue devices.