San Fulgencio town hall has begun to develop the Strategic Tourism Plan, a planning tool that aims to design the tourist route map of the destination in the short, medium and long term.

For this reason, the first meeting of the public sector was held this week in the plenary hall of the Town Hall, with the presence of the mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, and the councillor responsible for tourism, Darren Parmenter, together with members of the government team.