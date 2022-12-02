



Mojácar is now a finalist in the “Together we shine brighter” competition organised by the well-known chocolates brand Ferrero Rocher for this Christmas 2022.

Mojácar, Ainsa and Santillana del Mar will have to face a new stage in which a final effort to recapture all the votes gained up until now will take the municipality to the finish line and dream Christmas illuminations that will remain permanently in the locality.

From today 1st December at 10am until 11.59pm on 11th December, the voting is open again for the three finalists. In this new phase, everyone who has voted must do so again via the same links or QRs set up for this.

Mojácar Council plans to continue with its vote-capturing campaign with the aim of gaining strength in this final stretch and taking Mojácar to the goal set: to be the winners of “Together we shine brighter 2022”.

Among the planned activities Mojácar has the “Ferrero Challenge”, which will involve getting together the greatest number of people having a Ferrero Rocher chocolate at the same time. To beat the record, the local authority has put out a general appeal to all those who want to take part to come along to Mojácar Playa’s seafront promenade (the Lance Nuevo beach area in front of the Pueblo Indalo), next Sunday 4th December. It will undoubtedly be a great opportunity to collaborate on this campaign, to enjoy the challenge set with the family, as well as a free tombola and children’s games.

Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano and the local council have thanked all the Mojácar local residents and those of Almería province for their collaboration, as well as the thousands of people who over recent days have unreservedly supported the municipality in the Ferrero Rocher competition, giving special thanks for all the support and the love received.

Important figures like David Bisbal, ambassador for Almería, the journalist Carlos Herrera, recently awarded the province’s gold medal, the journalist Isabel Jiménez and her colleague David Cantero, the flamenco singer Miguel Campello, the musicians Jorge Pardo and Josemi Carmona, the Almerian chef and first MasterChef winner Juan Manuel, designer Sergi Regal, actress Luisa Martín, world kitesurfing champion Osaia Reding, and many more have shown their support for Mojácar.

There has been no lack of institutional support either, such as that of the Almería Provincial Council President, the mayors of the province’s localities and trade unionist Cándido Méndez, who described Mojácar as having “the best light of the Mediterranean”.

But there is no doubt that the popular support for Mojácar has been on a scale never seen before in the province. The dissemination of the image of Mojácar, and therefore of Almería province, linked to Christmas has had a very high media reach, both online and offline.

Rosa María Cano wanted to give her congratulations for this important step to all those who have collaborated in one way or another and congratulate them because this has been everyone’s success, and thanks to the undivided coming together for Mojácar.

A great support which it is hoped will be repeated and exceeded in the coming days, and for which Mojácar asks for the collaboration of the whole of Andalucía and the rest of Spain.

To be the winners of this campaign would help the province and the locality in the struggle against the seasonal nature of tourism, generating an unprecedented economic and promotional boost for the region.