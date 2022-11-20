



Six months prior to the next municipal elections the campaign to encourage residents to vote is intensifying in Orihuela, especially on the Coast, with special focus on international residents, where last week, the local council held a seminar providing advice and information on how to register and vote.

With the British Ambassador now saying that he is hopeful of an agreement regarding the exchange of British Driving licenses in Spain, the Secretary for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, said the country is about to approach the EU regarding the scrapping of the 90-Day rule for British expats visiting Spain.

More on both stories in this weeks edition