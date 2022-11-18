



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 2,013 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by province are 305 in Castellón (193,381 in total), 419 in Alicante (530,839 in total) and 1,289 in Valencia (843,327 in total).

Of these, 1,107 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 196 from Castellón, 264 from Alicante and 647 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 267 people admitted for COVID, 13 of them in the ICU: 37 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the ICU; 72 in the province of Alicante, 5 of them in the ICU, and 158 in the province of Valencia, 7 in the ICU.

12 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. These are 5 women between the ages of 76 and 101, and 7 men between 77 and 89. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,155: 1,209 in the province of Castellón, 3,873 in Alicante and 5,073 in that of Valencia.