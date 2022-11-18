



Following reports that Torrevieja town hall may not receive taxation funding due to their inefficiency with budget accounts, and previous reports that the council has failed to account in a reduction of income of 19 million due to their failure to correctly budget for changes in Capital Gains tax, it has now been revealed that the town hall for the third quarter of 2022 had 693 invoices that were pending payment as of September 30, 2022, for an amount of 17,589,589 euro.

According to the Los Verdes opposition party, quoting information from the report of the Municipal Treasurer, of October 27, 2022, one of the biggest debts, 22 invoices, is for paying the company Acciona Servicios Urbanos, who operates the urban waste collection contract. “The most delinquent City Council in the Valencian Community”, owes the company 9,916,112 euro until September 30, 2022, and therefore the service is suffering because the town hall “cannot demand that it comply with its obligations for almost 5 months, when the City Council has not fulfilled its obligations for 9 months”.

The total invoices that were pending payment as of September 30, 2022, amount to 17,589,589 euro, with an average payment period of 107.81 days, so those that are approved in full by extrajudicial recognition of credits will have a longer than average payment period.

When Los Verdes compared the data from the 2021 liquidation of the 10 Town Halls with the largest number of inhabitants in the Valencian Community, Torrevieja is the one with the worst data, both in absolute terms with almost 9 million euro (8,969,288 euro) , as in relative terms with 108 euro per inhabitant.