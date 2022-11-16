



Both the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency of the Generalitat have sent letters to Torrevieja town hall warning of the seriousness of repeated breaches in their financial obligations.

The warning is quite clear, if the local government persist, the Treasury will freeze the taxes received by the council, as reported by the Los Verdes opposition party.

In recent weeks, two requirements reveal that the general expense account for 2021, the 2022 budget, or the 2023 budget project have not been submitted to the General Sub directorate of Public Administrations nor to the Ministry of Finance.

Worrying is also the paragraph in which the Ministry of Finance warns that the possible consequences of the ineptitude of the council run by the Partido Popular (PP) which can leave Torrevieja without taxes from the state, leaving a huge hole in the income of the town.

“May this letter serve as a reminder that, if the breach of the aforementioned obligations persists as of October 31, 2022, it will lead to the application of the withholding provided for in the eighty-seventh additional provision of Law 22/2021, of December 28 , in the delivery on account of the participation in State taxes from December and until the presentation of the budgets for the year 2023, and, if these are not presented, until August of that year.”

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, had criticised the national budgets for a reduction in investment in towns such as Torrevieja, and yet, according to Los Verdes, his incompetent actions could result in Torrevieja receiving nothing at all.

For this reason, Los Verdes urge the government team to stop making public announcements, photocalls, and smoke screens, whilst blaming the opposition for everything, and to get to work doing what they are supposed to be doing.