



The Mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, has held a meeting with the manager of the Torrevieja health department, José Cano, in which they have established lines of cooperation to improve health care in Orihuela Costa.

Gracia offered the collaboration of the Council in relation to the request that she has made to Cano regarding the creation of an auxiliary centre attached to the Aguamarina health centre. “In Orihuela Costa there are some 18,000 health cards on the census and to build one more health centre it would be necessary to reach 25,000,” explained Gracia, who recalled that the Orihuela coast multiplies its population during the tourist season, which is why It is necessary to have an auxiliary centre that allows to decongest the Aguamarina health centre during those months.

Gracia has highlighted that the Council would make available to the Torrevieja health department the necessary space so that the auxiliary centre can provide service.

“The Ministry of Health is going to carry out a major expansion of the Aguamarina health centre”, she said, recalling the investment of 3.3 million euro announced by the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Miguel Mínguez, to increase the facilities in 1,600 square metses and thus be able to double the number of medical and paediatric consultations, as well as installing one more paediatric consultation.

However, the mayor has recognised that this expansion is not enough to serve the floating population, so it is necessary to have an auxiliary centre that works during the tourist season. “It is important that the administrations collaborate to improve the lives of citizens, especially with regard to health, for which I appreciate the predisposition of the manager of the Torrevieja health department so that the residents of Orihuela Costa have better health care”, she said.