



The spokesperson for the Sueña Torrevieja group in Torrevieja has warned that on September 30 this year, Torrevieja town hall had only collected “2.5 million euro of the 22 planned” for capital gains tax.

According to Pablo Samper, spokesperson for the group, this amount extrapolated to the 12 months of the year makes “3.41 million collections, which anticipates a deficit of 18.83 million on the 2021 budget extended to 2022.”

Samper states that “the most serious thing is that the government team has a fictitious budget of capital gains income of more than 22.24 million euro in the extended budget to pay for the new millionaire contract of the rubbish amounting to 24.4 million a year”.

Meanwhile, the PP government team and its mayor continue to spend in an uncontrolled way, even with warnings from technicians about high prices without detail in the Fiestas area. Sueña Torrevieja have warned previously about the situation regarding capital gains tax.

Samper affirms, “the mayor does not seem to care about this situation, quite the opposite, and as we have learned today, a report warns the Torrevieja Fiestas Department of the lack of justification for the high prices of a contract, and yet it intends to continue with the contracting procedures despite such warnings”.