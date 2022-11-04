



Despite seemingly positive meetings earlier in the year, Santa Pola Council has demanded that Correos fulfil its commitment made in April to extend hours and improve customer service conditions at the Gran Alacant post office.

The council has completed the improvement works on the building, which is owned by the town hall, as requested by Correos itself and by the residents of the area. An access ramp has been enabled and accessibility improvements have been made. The local bathrooms have been refurbished, a waiting room has been adapted and an outside shaded area has been created.

Despite the town hall fulfilling their side of the deal agreed at the end of July, Correos themselves have seemingly not done their bit.

Oscar Valenzuela, Councillor of Gran Alacant demands that “as agreed, we have carried out the works demanded, in addition the interior and exterior painting of the premises has been carried out. We are waiting for Correos to fulfil its part of the commitment and with our request, and that of the neighbours, that they open at least an hour and a half in the afternoon, three times a week.”