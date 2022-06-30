



Following an initial meeting earlier this week between representatives of the town hall and the Correos delivery service, Santa Pola Council and Correos, as well as several administrators from different urbanisations in Gran Alacant, have agreed to open a roundtable during the first week of August to try to find solutions to the problems in Gran Alacant.

In the meeting, all the deficiencies that make it difficult to carry out the distribution correctly will be exposed. An attempt will be made to reach collaboration agreements so that the Council and property administrators improve aspects such as the name and numbering of the roads, which on many occasions do not coincide with the cadastre (a comprehensive recording of the real estate). Correos declares that it has begun to deliver to two urbanisations that currently do not have the correct road name and that it was agreed by the consistory to correct it once the cadastre was consulted.

Correos has two offices in the municipality of Santa Pola. The one located at Calle Fernando Pérez Ojeda, 5, which is open from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. In addition, the Gran Alacant office located on Calle Escandinavia number 6, which has recently extended its hours, opening its doors from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The postal company recently carried out a reform inside this office, renovating the counters, the air conditioning and installing new 24/7 post office boxes that have the advantage of having all ordinary mail available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without the hourly limitation that exists for sections in the office. The sixty sections are operational and located in front of the Gran Alacant office with easy parking and a guarantee for the security of shipments.

People who want to use this new box service must contract it at the branch and will be able to choose between two different sizes of locker. They will also be entitled to forwarding service free of charge for two months. The postal workers will deposit all their ordinary correspondence in these sections and will leave notice to pick up the certified shipments that will be available at the post office.

Likewise, the installation of a new Citypaq for Gran Alacant is being evaluated, which will facilitate the possibility of collecting shipments unattended and without waiting. With this system, Correos provides deliveries of purchased and deposited products to circulate through the postal network, providing an innovative solution that significantly improves the customer experience.

Among the advantages of these devices are time savings, maximum discretion, availability, ease and comfort of use and total accessibility, since their position and height are ideal for handling them, even for people with disabilities.