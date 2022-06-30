



The sports department of Crevillente town hall has presented a project this week for the construction of a Skate Park area at the Complex Poliesportiu Félix Candela, with the aim of being able to access a grant from the Alicante provincial government.

According to the project, the total amount of this action would be €79,578.85, subsidised by the Diputació d’Alacant to the tune of €66,660 and the remainder, €12,918.85, coming from the municipal budget.

The Councillor of Sports, Marcelino Giménez, points out that the objective of opting for this subsidy is to increase the existing sports facilities and that, after evaluating different options and environments, there were two projects that were open to funding. “In a band, it is necessary to adapt and refurbish the 500-metre stretch that has been carried out at the Félix Candela to transform it into a white surface to be able to run between the location of the sand, from l’altra, and build a skate park area with prefabricated elements”.

Marcelino Giménez explains that the council understands that all two projects are necessary for the population, for which they have opted for this last thing after carrying out a public consultation in the social networks of the sports department, and that in just 24 hours a total of 428 votes on Instagram and Facebook were received, with 157 votes for the running circuit in front of 271 votes for the skatepark.

“We consider that this project represents a great opportunity to satisfy a sports need for the municipality at a lower cost than the project from the Skate Park to the Ciutat Esportiva Nord, and the profit from Félix Candela, both with guarantees that offer the sixth location, and close to other facilities with the volleyball/soccer courts, paddle tennis and the future municipal summer pool”, said the councillor.

Giménez says that the ​​sports department are aware that it faces a great need to improve the number of sports facilities and has expressed the will of the council to carry out the adequacy of the 500-metre ring, as well as the purpose of “providing the Crevillente athletes with the necessary activities for the development of their specific training and that Crevillente provide the sports facilities that it deserves”.