



Santa Pola Local Police issued a warning this week over the importance of compliance with the Santa Pola Citizen Coexistence Ordinance.

They say that officers receive numerous daily complaints about owners who do not respect the rules of coexistence, especially dogs that travel without a leash and cause an annoyance, foul the streets, and sometimes bite people (including children).

The sanctions for the owners of the animals that do not comply with the regulations is 100 euro for the Coexistence Ordinance which applies to the entire municipality of Santa Pola. On the other hand, in Dog Parks they can be loose (if they respect the rules).

In particular, the Ordinance is applicable to all public spaces such as streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, squares, avenues, promenades, alleys, boulevards, parks, gardens and other spaces or green or forest areas, bridges, tunnels and underpasses, car parks, fountains and ponds, public buildings and other municipally owned spaces intended for public use or service, as well as constructions, installations, street furniture and other municipal public domain assets and elements located therein.

According to Article 89. Obligations, “all animals, when they pass through public spaces, will be provided with their identification and duly controlled by means of a leash or the most appropriate method for each species.”