



The Department of Mobility at Elche has extended the bus service that covers the towns and districts in the municipality, with 21 new round-trip frequencies to guarantee the specific demand of each rural area.

Esther Díez, the Councillor responsible for the department, explained that “a new schedule has been introduced on Saturdays between ten and eleven at night that has been extended to all the lines of the field due to the requests of students of La Foia, a proposal that seems to us very necessary to guarantee that young people can have autonomy to move to the urban area to be able to carry out their leisure activities”.

The councillor has pointed out that amongst the improvements are the case of line 1B, which connects Elche with Torrellano, the airport, El Altet, Parque Empresarial and Arenales del Sol, from Monday to Friday a frequency is included with departure from Elche at 04:55 hours and from Arenales del Sol at 05:55 hours. In addition, another frequency is introduced from Monday to Friday with departure from Elche at 9:55 p.m. and return at 11:10 p.m. from Arenales del Sol. “A demand that had been transferred to us for working people who need this connection with these areas”, explained Diez.

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, a schedule is incorporated at 03:55 with departure from Elche and return at 04:55 from Arenales. At night from 9:55 p.m. and back at 11:10 p.m.

On line 4A, which connects Elche with La Foia and La Marina, there is a new schedule that leaves from La Marina at 4:30 p.m. and from Elche at 5:00 p.m. On Saturdays, departures from La Marina are at 8:00 p.m. and from the town centre at 11:30 p.m. On Sundays it is extended to four frequencies from La Marina: 9:00, 11:00, 18:00 and 20:00; and from the urban centre at 10:30, 12:30, 17:30 and 19:30.

The extension of frequencies is expected to start on November 7.

“The objective is to satisfy those demands that had been transferred to us in recent years, and in this way we guarantee that the residents of Camp d’Elx have good coverage of connections between the districts and the urban area”, explained Díez, who has recalled that “the strategy of promoting sustainable mobility has an indispensable part in the connection of the districts with the urban area”.