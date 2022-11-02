



England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been left out of the squad to travel to Spain by manager Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman has named a 25-player squad as the Lionesses travel to Spain to play Japan on Friday, 11 November and Norway on Tuesday, 15 November in friendly matches at Pinatar Arena.

Aston Villa’s Hampton, 21, has not been selected for England since being part of the squad that won Euro 2022.

“I think now she’s not ready to compete or ready for us in the squad.

“She really needs minutes to show and get consistency. I can’t look in the future. At the moment it’s really hard with the players she is competing with,” said Wiegman.

“I said in September, nothing’s changed. She has to do something personal, that I would not like to comment on,” said Wiegman.

“I haven’t spoken to her myself. We have made a plan. She is at her club and taking care of that. We are supporting and that’s where we are at right now,” she added.

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo is among those who have returned after she missed the victory over the United States and the draw with the Czech Republic in October, due to injury.

Uncapped Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton winger Katie Robinson have received their first call-ups to the England senior squad.

Ahead of the trip to Murcia, Weigman said: “Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs and Chelsea’s Niamh Charles also return, while captain Leah Williamson remains absent through injury.

“We have eight months to get prepared for the World Cup. We want to see where the young players are now.

“Maya [Le Tissier] has done really well. There are a couple of players that are doing well in their teams and in the [England] U23s squad.

“This is an opportunity for them to show what they can do in our squad. We think this is really good.”

England full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson, Ebony Salmon.