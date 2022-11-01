



The PICE youth guarantee course for supervisors began at the Youth Information Centre, Pilar de la Horadada with the full capacity and places offered occupied.

The first part of social skills has commenced, ending on November 11, to continue with the specific part of Monitor, which will end on December 12.

This training is managed by the CIJ and is subsidised by the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, which selects young people registered in the Youth Guarantee.

Nieves Moreno, Councillor for Youth, said: “I encourage young people over 16 and under 30 years of age actively seeking employment to sign up for the Youth Guarantee.

“This European initiative aims to facilitate people’s access to the job market.

“The staff of the Youth Information Centre will be happy to help you in the information and registration process, and whatever you need”.