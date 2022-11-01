



La Nucía Volleyball youth team beat Edescar Elche with the preferred Cadet losing to Playas Benidorm at the zonals in Santa Pola.

In the Autonomous Women’s Volleyball League, the La Nucía Volleyball Club had three defeats and one victory, with the only victory for the youth who beat Edescar Elche at home (1-3).

The zonal youth and cadets lost their league matches against Polasens Santa Pola at home. The preferred cadet also fell in the ‘regional derby’ against Playas Benidorm.

La Nucía Volleyball Club has four federated teams that compete every weekend in the 2022-23 Autonomous League, which are: Junior 2nd Division, Preferred Cadet, Zonal Infantil and Zonal Cadet.

Youth

The women’s youth team of the La Nucía Volleyball Club defeated Edescar Elche 1-3 (25-22, 23-25, 17-25 and 23-25) at the Carmelitas College Pavilion, Elche, under coach Rubén González.

The Preferred Cadet of the C.V. La Nucía appeared at the Palau de Benidorm to face C.V. Benidorm beaches, losing 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-8 and 25-16).

Zonals in Santa Pola

The Infantile and Cadete zonal teams travelled to Santa Pola to face Polanens Santa Pola in both categories. The infantile lost 3-0 (25-10, 25-8 and 25-12). The cadet team also suffered a tough defeat by 3-0 (25-6, 25-14 and 25-11).

The Volleyball Club teams league commitments on October 29 saw the preferred cadet travel to the capital to face Alicante in the Ciudad Jardín Pavilion.

The youth team played Racing Playas San Juan in the Muixara Pavilion, with the zonal cadet playing against Fabraquer Campello in the Camilo Cano Pavilion and the zonal junior facing C.V. Elche “B”.